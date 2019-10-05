Arujo Sub Location Assistant Chief Jacktone Olielo said most people escaped unhurt.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Two children died on Saturday morning when fire burnt down their house at Kadongo, area in Homa Bay town.

The children aged four and six burnt after fire broke out at their rental house at 1am on Saturday.

A third child, who escaped with serious burns, is admitted to the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital.

Neighbours said the children and their parents were asleep when the fire broke out. The incident left at least 13 families homeless.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Esther Seroney, said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Arujo Sub Location Assistant Chief Jacktone Olielo said most people escaped unhurt.

WEAK

“Their parents managed to escape when the fire started. Unfortunately, the children were too weak to run out,” Mr Olielo said.

Mr Olielo said attempts to save the children were hampered by smoke from the burning houses.

"Some parents tried to get into the house to rescue the children but their efforts were thwarted by by smoke and heat from the burning houses,” he added.

No property was salvaged during the incident that left 13 families homeless. Bodies of the two minors were moved to Homa Bay Hospital Mortuary.

Homa Bay County Director for Disaster Eliud Onyango was chased away by angry residents who sought to know the fate of two fire engines that were procured by the county government. The two engines are said to be detained at the Port of Mombasa.

DISASTER

"Your office is responsible for managing disaster in the county. Your presence here is meaningless because you did not help when we needed you most," the neighbours shouted at Mr Onyango.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga who visited the affected families, blamed the county government of its inability to respond during fire outbreaks.

“I send my condolences to the bereaved family but it is a shame to the county government not to be able to offer any form of help,” she said.