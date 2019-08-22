By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Residents of Koluoch Village in Atela, Homa Bay County on Thursday morning found two bodies dumped by the roadside.

The unidentified bodies, which had deep cuts on their heads and necks, were dumped on the Sondu-Borabu road in Rachuonyo East sub-county.

Police say the two might have been killed by a group of criminals.

Rachuonyo East Sub County Police Commander Charles Barasa said the men in their early 50s could have been killed elsewhere and bodies dumped in Atela area.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the victims were strangled and hit using crude weapons," Mr Barasa said.

He said their necks had marks that showed that something was tightly tied around them.

The motive of the killings is yet to be established.

No one has been arrested over the incident as police look for clues that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.