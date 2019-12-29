The two pupils at Kadie Primary School in Kabondo were on their way home from a potato farm.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Grief has engulfed a village in Rachuonyo East sub-county after two teenage girls fell into a pit and drowned.

Everline Akinyi,17, and Rosemary Adhiambo, 15, died on Saturday evening after slipping into the pit that had been excavated by a road construction company.

SUSPEND OPERATION

The two pupils at Kadie Primary School in Kabondo were on their way home from a potato farm.

“Flash floods filled the pit that had been excavated by a road construction company on the Kisii-Kisumu highway,” said Mr Peter Augo, a resident.

Villagers who rushed to the scene a few minutes after the incident tried to save the lives of the pupils without success. They were forced to suspend the rescue operation due to lack of skills and proper equipment.

WATER PUMPS

The body of one of the girls was retrieved from the pit on Sunday morning after residents pumped out the water from the pit using water pumps.

Rachuonyo East Sub-County Police Commander Charles Barasa said his office dispatched a team of officers who helped in the retrieval of the bodies.