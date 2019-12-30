Ndhiwa sub-county is one of the leading regions in Homa Bay County cases of defilement and teenage pregnancies.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Police in Homa Bay are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in a bush in Ndhiwa sub-county on Saturday.

Tiffany Achieng’, was defiled before she was murdered in Lwanda B Village in East Kanyamwa Location.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Esther Seroney said an area resident found the girl’s body lying in a bush near a path and reported the matter to the police.

Preliminary examination on the girl’s body at Ndhiwa Sub County Hospital established that she had been defiled then murdered.

The pupil, who had been selected as a flower girl in a wedding in the area, was attacked as she returned home after rehearsal.

Ms Seroney said officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have taken over the matter.

“We appeal to locals to give the police any information that can lead to the arrest of suspects.

DCI detectives are doing all they can to ensure that the girl’s family gets justice,” she said.

The officer urged parents to closely monitor their children especially at this time when schools are closed.

“Parents should ensure their children get home before darkness falls,” Mr Seroney said.

Ndhiwa sub-county is one of the leading regions in Homa Bay County cases of defilement and teenage pregnancies.