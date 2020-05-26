Homa Bay man killed in suspected love triangle

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

A 19-year-old man was hacked to death in a suspected love triangle in Kitota village, Homa Bay County.

David Okoth died at Sori Lake Side Hospital on Monday evening where he was being treated after he was attacked by a man who accused him of having a love affair with his wife.

Locals said Okoth was attacked by a man, who works at a local sugar factory on Sunday night.

The suspect allegedly attacked Okoth with a machete and disappeared.

Locals said the victim was a frequent visitor at the attacker's home.

South Kabura Sub-Location Assistant Chief Peter Owuor said the suspect went to work during the day and left his wife and children at home.

“He went back to his house at midnight and found the victim in bed with his wife before he attacked him,” he said.

The victim sustained cuts on the head, neck, abdomen and legs.

According to Mr Owuor, the suspect called the family of the victim and told them that he had killed their son.

“He called the victim's father and told him to go and pick the body of his son from his house.

"He said he committed the offence because the victim was in his house at odd hours,” the assistant chief said.

By Tuesday evening, both the suspect and his wife had not been traced.

The victim's body was taken to Manyata mortuary in Kobodo, Ndhiwa.