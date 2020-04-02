In Kalanya Kanyango, a 22-year-old man was arrested for defiling a 16-year-old girl.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Police in Homa Bay have arrested a teenager and a young man on defilement claims.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested for defiling his 6-year-old cousin in Kanyach Kachar.

In Kalanya Kanyango, a 22-year-old man was arrested for defiling a 16-year-old girl.

In the first incident, the suspect, who is an orphan, is reported to have lured his cousin to their grandmother’s house where he allegedly defiled her.

Homa Bay children officer Joseph Otieno said, “both the suspect and the victim live in the same home. The suspect took advantage that there were no adults in the homestead and defiled his cousin.”

Mr Otieno told journalists that the victim’s younger sister raised alarm when she saw the boy forcing her sister into their grandmother’s house.

“The neighbours decided to investigate what was happening when they saw the young girl crying and discovered that her elder sister had been defiled by her cousin,” Mr Otieno said.

He said the neighbours took the victim to a local health centre where medical examination confirmed that she was defiled.

Mr Otieno said the suspect will be charged in court with defilement.

In the second incident, the suspect is said to have invited the victim to his house where he allegedly sexually abused her at night.

Mr Otieno said both the suspect and victim will be taken to court.

“The suspect will be charged with defilement while the victim will be presented in court as a child in need of care and protection,” the children officer said.

The girl is said to be in a relationship with the man, who is a farmhand at her parents’ home.

Mr Otieno said the law does not permit sexual consent for people below the age of 18.