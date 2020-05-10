By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

At least 17 people who came into contact with Isiolo’s Covid-19 patient, who sneaked into the county from Eastleigh in Nairobi, have been quarantined in Garbatulla.

At the same time, tracing of over 50 residents who physically interacted with the patient is ongoing.

They include the victim’s relatives, workers at his shop and three others spread in Garbatulla and Merti who reportedly travelled with him from Nairobi to Isiolo town on the night of April 29, 2020.

Also quarantined at the Garbatulla centre is a man from Mogadishu, Somalia, who was arrested in Boji while traveling towards Isiolo town using the Garissa-Modogashe route on Friday.

SAMPLES COLLECTED

While assessing the level of preparedness at Garbatulla Sub-County Hospital, Governor Mohamed Kuti said samples had been collected and taken to Nairobi for testing.

Advertisement

An officer privy to the matter told the Nation that the security team has already acquired the passenger manifest for the bus that the patient travelled in from Isiolo town to his Garbatulla home.

The 62-year-old businessman reportedly spent a night at an unknown lodge in Isiolo town where he interacted with some friends before traveling home on the morning of April 30.

BED CAPACITY INCREASED

Mr Kuti, who was flanked by County Commissioner Herman Shambi, said the bed capacity at the Garbatulla quarantine centre had been increased from 20 to 70 to comfortably handle those being traced for having interacted with the patient.

“We will add seven more beds to the Garbatulla Hospital wards and continue empowering our health facilities by providing necessary resources such as protective gear for use by health workers in the frontline Covid-19 fight,” said Mr Kuti.

The governor said two vehicles had been deployed to the area to assist the health and security teams in the ongoing contact tracing.

SHARE MANIFESTS

Mr Shambi ordered that all buses operating along the Isiolo-Garbatulla-Merti route to share their manifests with the security team before embarking on any journey. The manifest should have passengers’ names and contact details.

This, he said, will help in easy contact tracing should a person suspected of having contracted the deadly virus use the route.

Local leaders led by nominated MCA Sumeiya Bishar have called for more stringent measures along the border points, lamenting that people continue to sneak into the county from Eastleigh and other regions with confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The county’s Special Programmes department led by Chief Officer Abdia Dabaso on Saturday distributed rice and cooking oil to those at the quarantine centres in the sub-county to relieve their families of the burden of buying food for them.

The department also gave the health team 170 personal protective equipment, 350 face masks, 140 safety googles, and thermo guns for temperature checks.

“We have also distributed knapsack sprayers for fumigation at the hospital and public spaces to ensure our people are safe from the virus,” said Ms Dabaso.

APPEAL TO YOUTH

Governor Kuti called for concerted efforts in containing the pandemic and appealed to the youth in the region to volunteer to assist in the fumigation of public places.

He expressed concern over the decline in the number of residents visiting hospitals in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, maintaining that all the other services are being offered. He said the hospitals are safe as fumigation was being done on a daily basis.

Mr Kuti condemned the recent sharing of the Covid-19 patient’s photo and biodata on social media platforms, noting that it had subjected the man and his family to emotional torture.