170 goats stolen from Samburu herders found

By WAWERU WAIRIMU

Security officers in Isiolo County have recovered 170 goats stolen by cattle rustlers two days ago.

Armed bandits are reported to have stolen the animals from Samburu herders at Complex area in Isiolo on Thursday night.

The security team in collaboration with administration officers tracked the goats and found them in Isiolo West location.

After they were seized, the security team ferried them to Archers Post in Samburu East for their owners to identify them.

No suspect has been arrested in connection to the theft incident.

Mr Bernard Onyango, the assistant county commissioner in Waso Location, Samburu East, urged locals to always notify police and the administration team when such incidents occur for quick response.

Mr Onyango also asked herders to desist from cattle theft and exaggerating figures when their animals are stolen.

"Samburu people had claimed that they lost 300 goats but we believe they exaggerated as only 170 were recovered," said Mr Onyango.