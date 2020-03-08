By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

Two schools in Isiolo risk losing buses worth Sh10 million that were donated by the county over a Sh3 million debt owed to the supplier.

General Motors East Africa has been keeping the log books and number plates of the vehicles delivered to Bulesa Secondary and Merti Muslim Girls' secondary schools since November 2016.

The buses were handed over by former Governor Godana Doyo to help reduce transport costs and enable students participate in inter-county competitions

Parents whose children live in far-flung areas have been digging deep into their pockets for transport money.

COUNTY SILENT

The schools wrote to the county’s special programmes department and met incumbent Governor Mohamed Kuti, but the debt is yet to be paid.

Advertisement

The supplier has contacted Bulesa, one of the best performing schools in the county, with a warning.

“The supplier called and told me its officers will on Monday come to the school to tow the bus away over the unpaid debt,” said Mr Adan Boru, the school's principal.

The principal told the Nation that he immediately tried to reach the governor for assistance but that his messages and calls went unanswered.

PROTESTS

Since 2018, the school's administration has engaged the local community in appealing for the help of top county officials.

The Bulesa community in Chari Ward, for instance, pleaded with Governor Kuti during his recent visit in the area, and also engaged education officials on the matter.

“The special programmes office in 2018 promised to address the matter but the officials have been playing hide and seek. We have visited the offices in Isiolo town on several occasions but all our pleas have been in vain,” the principal said.

Over the weekend, irate youths and members of the public accused the county of politicising the issue and wondered whether the paid Sh7 million will go to waste.

“The county should engage the company and commit to pay the balance, not make empty promises,” Abduba Guyo told members of Chari Social Forum.

NO COMMENT

Special Programmes Chief Officer Abdia Dabaso refused to comment on the matter saying she was not in office at the time the vehicles were acquired.

Governor Kuti and County Secretary Ahmed Galgalo did not respond to calls for comment on the matter.

Isiolo is among counties flagged by the National Treasury for failure to pay eligible pending bills, with Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani warning that those defying the directive will not receive resources.

Two weeks ago, a court in Isiolo issued a warrant for the arrest of the County Secretary Ahmed Galgalo and two senior finance officers for failure to pay over Sh160 million in pending bills.