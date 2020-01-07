By WAWERU WAIRIMU

At least 80 teachers working in Isiolo Central have been transferred to schools in Merti, Oldonyiro and Garbatulla to reduce understaffing.

County Teachers Service Commission (TSC) director Alex Cheruiyot said the move will ensure schools in remote areas have enough tutors to deal with the growing number of learners.

Mr Cheruiyot directed all the affected teachers to comply within the shortest time possible so that learning is not affected in first term.

“Many teachers were concentrated in Isiolo Central and the move will ensure that schools in remote areas have enough teachers to deal with growing pupil population,” said Mr Cheruiyot.

He said some schools in Isiolo Central had more than 15 teachers while those in far-flung areas had only five.

Speaking at Ikhlas Academy, which emerged tops in Mt Kenya region in the 2019 KCPE exams, Mr Cheruiyot urged parents and the local community to accord the teachers necessary to enable them adapt quickly to their new environment.

“I have started receiving complaints in my office but we are not going back on this directive as learners in the remote areas also need teachers just like those in Isiolo Central,” he said.

Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha welcomed the move, saying it will help in improving the education standards in areas like Cherab and Chari, which are among the most affected by the teacher shortage.

He, however, urged SC to consider pleas from ageing, disabled and sick teachers who will be inconvenienced by the directive.

“I am appealing to teachers to heed this directive as will help in bettering our performance and ensuring that children have access to quality education regardless of where they school at. Young teachers must move,” said Mr Odha.