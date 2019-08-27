alexa Bandits shoot and kill man in Isiolo, injure census official - Daily Nation
Bandits shoot and kill man in Isiolo, injure census official

Tuesday August 27 2019

A herder grazing animals in Isiolo. A man was on August 26, 2019 shot dead and a census enumerator left with gunshot wounds after suspected bandits attacked Loruko in Burat Ward, Isiolo County. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The suspected bandits later attacked a female census official said to be in her early 20s.
  • Isiolo County Police Commander Joseph Kigen said the woman was on her way to her room from a hotel.
  • The county police boss assured Isiolo residents of enough security during the ongoing census.
WAWERU WAIRIMU
By WAWERU WAIRIMU
A man was Monday night shot dead and a census enumerator left with gunshot wounds after suspected bandits attacked Loruko in Burat Ward, Isiolo County.

The 53-year-old man was heading home from work when the unknown number of attackers opened fire on him and later attacked a female census official said to be in her early 20s.

Confirming the incident, Isiolo County Police Commander Joseph Kigen said the woman was on her way to her room from a hotel when she was shot at and is nursing injuries at a local hospital.

SECURITY BEEFED UP

"The enumerator was immediately rushed to the hospital after the attack," said Mr Kigen, adding that security has been intensified in the area.

"We have deployed more officers in the area in efforts to beef up security."

Isiolo County Assembly Deputy Speaker David Lemantile said the attackers intended to disrupt the ongoing national population census.

CENSUS

He said most of the residents of the area who had migrated in search of pasture and water for their animals had just returned home to participate in the crucial exercise.

"We want all our people to be counted and the security team should ensure that the exercise goes on without any interruption," said the Oldonyiro Ward MCA while condoling with the family of the dead man.

The county police boss assured Isiolo residents of enough security during the entire headcount that ends on August 31.