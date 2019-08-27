By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

A man was Monday night shot dead and a census enumerator left with gunshot wounds after suspected bandits attacked Loruko in Burat Ward, Isiolo County.

The 53-year-old man was heading home from work when the unknown number of attackers opened fire on him and later attacked a female census official said to be in her early 20s.

Confirming the incident, Isiolo County Police Commander Joseph Kigen said the woman was on her way to her room from a hotel when she was shot at and is nursing injuries at a local hospital.

SECURITY BEEFED UP

"The enumerator was immediately rushed to the hospital after the attack," said Mr Kigen, adding that security has been intensified in the area.

"We have deployed more officers in the area in efforts to beef up security."

Isiolo County Assembly Deputy Speaker David Lemantile said the attackers intended to disrupt the ongoing national population census.

CENSUS

He said most of the residents of the area who had migrated in search of pasture and water for their animals had just returned home to participate in the crucial exercise.

"We want all our people to be counted and the security team should ensure that the exercise goes on without any interruption," said the Oldonyiro Ward MCA while condoling with the family of the dead man.