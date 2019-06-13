By WAWERU WAIRIMU

A three-year-old girl was shot dead and seven people injured on Thursday morning when bandits attacked and opened fire on residents of Quri village in Garbatula sub-county, Isiolo.

The seven, including the child's mother, were taken to Garbatula hospital, Garbatula Deputy County Commissioner Victor Kamonde said.

Two who were critically injured were later transferred to Isiolo Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“The child was on the mother’s back when she was shot dead. The mother is nursing gunshot wounds to her chest,” said Mr Kamonde.

CATTLE THEFT

The attackers reportedly crossed over from neighbouring Garissa County to steal cattle.

Mr Kamonde assured residents of security, saying police officers had been deployed.

“We will continue sending more police officers to ensure our people are secure,” he said.

Isiolo County Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa, who condoled with the family, faulted the government for "selective disarmament of National Police Reservists" in the county.