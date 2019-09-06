Boda boda rider gets 10 years for attempted defilement

By WAWERU WAIRIMU

A boda boda rider has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for attempting to defile a 15-year-old girl in Isiolo.

Nura Godana Galgalo, 19, was found guilty of attempting to defile the Form Two girl on September 16, 2018 at Mlanda Noor in Merti Sub-County.

The minor told the court that the accused, whom she knew very well, was ferrying her to her Saleti home from Merti town when the incident happened.

“It was around 6pm when we left Merti town riding on his motorbike and while on the way, Godana diverted to the bushes off the road,” she told the court adding “I jumped from the bike and started screaming as I ran but he managed to catch up with me and started pulling me back to the bushes.”

The girl managed to escape as the accused stopped to received a phone call.

The prosecution side lined up four witnesses among them the girl’s mother whose evidence corroborated with that of the minor.

While giving the sentence, Isiolo Chief Magistrate Samuel Mungai said the minor gave very cogent and credible evidence against the accused who is well known to her.