By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

A chief in Isiolo was on Friday killed in an accident at Kambi Garba area on the Isiolo-Moyale highway.

Ngaremara Senior Chief Stephen Mwangola was run over by a speeding lorry while riding on his motorbike.

Isiolo Sub-County Police Commander Moses Owiti told Nation that the driver of the lorry, that was also heading towards Isiolo Town was trying to overtake the administrator when he accident occurred.

"Both were heading towards Isiolo town when the accident happened. While trying to overtake, the driver of the lorry hit the chief and ran over him, killing him on the spot," said Mr Owiti.

Mr Owiti said they had detained the driver of the lorry to help his officers in investigations. The police boss asked motorists to observe traffic rules to prevent loss of lives.

“I am appealing to motorists to observe traffic rules," he said.

Advertisement ​