By WAWERU WAIRIMU

Eleven people arrested Monday night for flouting curfew rules have been forced into quarantine at Isiolo Girls' High School.

Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi told the Nation that the 11 were found loitering in the town.

This brings to 16, the number of people quarantined at the school as part of measures to stop local transmission of the deadly Covid-19.

Earlier, two people were apprehended after they were found taking alcohol at a bar in Isiolo town during curfew, which runs from 7pm-5am.

The other three are men who travelled from Mandera County last week, whom police smoked out of a lodging in Isiolo town after members of the public raised the alarm.

WARNING

Mr Shambi warned that anyone found outside during the curfew will be arrested and forced to quarantine for 14 days at his or her own cost.

“We have done enough sensitisation and made several appeals. The time for us to act has come. We have resolved that those breaching the curfew rules will be put under forced quarantine as they could have spread or contracted the coronavirus,” he said.

“Enough is enough. This should be a lesson to those defying directives aimed at stemming the spread of the virus."

20 RELEASED

The administrator lashed out at the Judiciary for releasing more than 20 people arrested on Monday for not wearing face masks, arguing that this encouraged breach of guidelines issued by the government and the Health ministry.

“We are very disappointed. This will glorify those not wearing face masks and put more lives at risk," Mr Shambi said.

He added that the courts should work with security agencies in ensuring adherence to the safety guidelines, not sleep on their jobs.