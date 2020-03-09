By WAWERU WAIRIMU

The family of a Class Eight boy in Isiolo who was allegedly assaulted by a male caretaker at a local boarding school wants legal action taken against him.

The caretaker at Wamy Boarding Primary School, only identified as Yunis Hussein, reportedly beat up the 14-year-old pupil using a bucket handle, wounding him on the hands and back.

The boy claimed that the worker locked him up in a room and started beating him for refusing to reveal his friend who had an electronic gadget in school.

RAN AWAY

After the Friday 8pm incident, the injured boy ran away to his home, about four kilometres away from the school, and was immediately rushed to Isiolo Referral Hospital by a Mr Hussein Billow for treatment.

The family has already recorded a statement with the police and wants investigations into the matter expedited for the pupil to get justice.

“The school has until now not cared to know where the pupil is. We want action taken against the caretaker for causing pain and suffering to the young boy,” the boy’s mother Nuria Kalmoi said.

RIGHTS VIOLATION

Mr Billow, a peace ambassador, said the action by the caretaker amounted to a violation of the pupil’s rights and should be treated with utmost seriousness to be a lesson to others.

“Police should move with speed and arrest the officer for making the boy go through such pain,” he said.

Contacted, the school’s manager, Ms Zeinab Mohammed, said they will look into the matter.