Isiolo Finance executive resigns

By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

Isiolo Finance Executive Mohammud Hajj has resigned from his position under unclear circumstances.

Mr Hajj confirmed to the Nation on Friday that he had tendered his resignation and that will he leave office early next year.

His resignation comes a year after his predecessor Mwenda Thiribi left complaining of graft in the governor Mohamed Kuti-led government.

Mr Hajj becomes fourth executive to resign in two years.

A source told the Nation that Mr Hajj, who doubled as the Health executive until last month when Wario Galma took over at the docket, resolved to quit over frustrations by the county leadership.

“His community, that wanted him to continue serving in the Health docket, had also mounted a lot of pressure on him demanding that he quits,” an officer privy to the issue said.

Advertisement

“Most of the executives are not happy about how their dockets are being run. Many are not being involved in decision making and together with their chief officers have no access to the Integrated Financial Management System (Ifmis),” the official said.

In August this year, Land executive Mohammed Ali Sime resigned over what he termed as interference in his work by the county boss.

Mr Sime had lamented that he was not being allowed to freely do his work. Mr Abdi Haji, the Water executive, has since been holding the office in acting capacity.