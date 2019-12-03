By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Former Isiolo governor Adhi Godana Doyo and two former county secretaries have been charged in a Meru magistrate’s court with 13 counts of abuse of office.

They are accused of allegedly hiring employees without consulting the county public service board.

Mr Doyo, Mr Maurice Ogolla and Mr Ibrahim Wako denied the corruption and economic crimes charges before Meru Chief Magistrate Hannah Ndung’u and were released on Sh200,000 cash bail each.

The magistrate also ordered that detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) take fingerprints of the three suspects inside the court precincts.

IRREGULAR APPOINTMENTS

The former governor is accused of appointing seven officials to various positions before obtaining the requisite approval by the Isiolo County Public Service Board.

Advertisement

Mr Doyo is said to have appointed Mr Ben Omondi to a non-existent external liaison officer’s role, Ms Lucy Mworia as coordinator in the office of Culture, Gender and Youth and Mr Simon Kinoti as director of communications.

He is also accused of using his powers as governor to issue appointment letters to Mr Adan Santura, Ms Lillian Kiruja, Mr Guyo Abdi and Mr Kikuyu Sarite.

Mr Ogolla, who served as county acting secretary, is accused of issuing appointment letters to Mr Dennis Mathenge Kimani, Mr John Gatobu, Mr Ahmed Mohamed and Mr Asnino Ali Dababo.

ABUSE OF OFFICE

Former county secretary Ibrahim Wako faces charges of abuse of office by appointing Mr Abdi Mohammed Dida and Asan Golo Duba.

All the offences were allegedly committed on diverse days between April 13, 2013 and December 3, 2014.

The three were first arraigned in September 2017 but they moved to the High Court seeking to stop their prosecution, claiming that EACC body had not been properly constituted.

Through lawyer Dickson Munene, the three said they would be seeking to block the charges saying the case lacks merit.

Ms Ndung’u fixed hearing of the case for March 3, 2020.