By WAWERU WAIRIMU

The Isiolo County Lands Executive Mohammed Ali Sime has resigned from his position under unclear circumstances.

Mr Sime confirmed to the Nation on Wednesday that he tendered his resignation but didn't provide details.

"It's true. I indeed tendered my resignation today," said Mr Sime in a message.

A county official privy to the issue said the officer resigned over interference in his work by the county boss.

INTERFERENCE

"He (Sime) opted to resign for not being allowed to freely do his work and for not being involved in key decisions involving his Lands docket," the official said.

His resignation comes barely 10 months after former Finance executive Mwenda Thiribi quit citing frustrations and graft in Governor Mohamed Kuti's government.

The Finance docket is being held by Mr Mohamed Haji, who is also in charge of Health, previously held by Deputy Governor Abdi Issa.