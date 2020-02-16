By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa has started collecting signatures from her colleagues to kick start the process of impeaching Land Cabinet Secretary Faridah Karoney.

The Law Society of Kenya wants Ms Karoney investigated on allegations of mismanaging the docket.

Earlier in February, LSK's president Allen Gichuhi petitioned Parliament to probe the CS, arguing that she was unwilling to work towards efficient and effective land administration, especially in the area of dispute resolution.

“Together with other MPs in the county who support the petition, I have started collecting signatures from other legislators so that Karoney is removed from office,” Ms Jaldesa told journalists in Isiolo town.

ADJUDICATION NOTICE

The lawmaker and four of her colleagues from the county are embroiled in a land adjudication tussle with the county governed by Mr Mohamed Kuti.

Advertisement

They are pushing for the adjudication schedule, which has since been amended, to be revoked.

The five, including nominated Senators Fatuma Dullo and Abshiro Halake and MPs Hassan Odha (Isiolo North) and Abdi Koropu (Isiolo South), sued the CS over the matter in December 2019.

They sough conservatory orders to stop implementation of the August legal notice.

"STRUGGLE"

The MPs have demanded cancellation of the schedule, that excludes projects including Resort City and Lapsset, for a fresh process in line with the Community Land Act.

The county, on the other hand, wants adjudication done at townships and settlement areas.

Ms Jaldesa announced that a petition she presented in Parliament last year, on behalf of Burat Ward residents who were served with an eviction letter by the Ministry of Defence, will be heard this week.

“We are aware that our people are wondering why we have been quiet over the land issue. I assure that we have not stopped the struggle,” she said.

APPEAL

In January, more than 100 victims of land grabbing in the county appealed for President Uhuru Kenyatta's intervention and suspension of the adjudication process until court cases are concluded.

In May 2015, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) reported that it had received more than 40 reports of corruption and unethical conduct in Isiolo.