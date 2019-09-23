The girl said that Adan offered her tea and gave her clothes to change the following morning.

By WAWERU WAIRIMU

Two men have been jailed by an Isiolo court after they were found guilty of defilement and child prostitution.

Abdinassir Jaro, a college student, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for defiling a 15-year-old girl in January last year.

His co-accused Ali Adan was jailed for 10 years for allowing Jaro to sexually abuse the minor in his house.

The two committed the crime on diverse dates between January 10 and January 12, 2018 at Manyatta Father Village in Merti sub-county.

In her evidence, the Grade Seven girl told the court that Jaro approached her at Kombola area and convinced her to get married to him.

“My grandmother was not around that evening. I accompanied Jaro to a mud-walled house where he closed the door and asked me to undress,” the minor told the court on Monday.

She added: “I resisted but he forcibly undressed me and defiled me.”

The girl said that Adan offered her tea and gave her clothes to change the following morning.

“He (Adan) came and asked me who had taken me there and I told him it was Jaro. He then brought me tea and asked me to remove the clothes so that he could wash them,” she told the court.

Jaro returned later in the evening and defiled her again before sending her away on January 14.

A medical report revealed that the girl’s hymen was broken and her genitalia bruised.

The accused denied committing the offence. Jaro sought leniency arguing that jailing him would deter him from completing his education.

The court was however convinced that Jaro defiled the girl and that Adan abetted the crime by allowing him use the house that had been left under his care to defile the minor for two nights.

While making his ruling, Isiolo Chief Magistrate Samuel Mungai said the victim went through psychological and emotional torture.

“The offences that the accused persons committed are very serious and have become prevalent and therefore a deterrent sentence is called for to ensure security and emotional well-being of innocent victims.