By WAWERU WAIRIMU

Four nominees to the Isiolo County Public Service Board have been sworn in, allowing operations to continue after seven months of no work.

The four are Ahmed Boru Shone (chairman) and members Molu Huka, Wario Abdi and Luisa Serianae.

Also sworn in were two executive members Halima Gole Abgudo, who takes over the Tourism docket from Tiya Galgalo who was nominated to the National Land Commission and Wario Galma Guracha who will head the Health docket, previously held by Mohammed Haji who had since 2018 doubled as the Finance executive.

UPHOLD INTEGRITY

Speaking on Wednesday morning during the swearing-in ceremony in Isiolo town, Governor Mohamed Kuti urged the team to uphold integrity and be committed as they execute their duties.

“You are joining a team of hardworking civil servants and a lot is expected from you. My office will offer necessary support as we all serve our people and make Isiolo great,” said Mr Kuti.

He added, “Everyone will agree with me that our county is headed in the right direction, courtesy of the hardworking team that I have been working with.”

MORE REVENUE

The county boss lauded the revenue department for increased collection of Sh161 million, up from the targeted Sh150 million in the 2018/2019 financial year.

Governor Kuti expressed his commitment towards ensuring that his ongoing flagship projects of Isiolo stadium, modern market and the county offices are completed in the coming financial year.

He told off his critics, vowing not to engage in dirty politics as he is committed to delivering his promises to the people of Isiolo.

“I have closed my ears and I am focused on my target of ensuring that all the promises I made to our people are achieved. I am committed to delivering to Isiolo people,” he said.