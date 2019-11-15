By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

A 46-year-old man has been charged before an Isiolo court with defiling his one and half year-old niece at Bulapesa area on the outskirts of Isiolo town.

The court heard that Shukri Abdirahman defiled the baby on November 14.

Appearing before Isiolo Principal Magistrate Evanson Ngigi, the accused pleaded not guilty to defilement charges.

Police say the baby had been left under the care of the suspect who took her to his room where he committed the heinous act.

Isiolo Sub-County Police Commander Moses Owiti told journalists that the accused had barely stayed for a week in the neighbourhood.

“The baby’s mother had rushed to a nearby shop and on her return, she did not find her baby. After searching in the neighbourhood, she found the baby in the suspect’s house. The baby was bleeding,” Mr Owiti said.

Advertisement

The police boss said a medical report conducted confirmed that the baby had been defiled.

The suspect was released on a Sh250, 000 bond. The case will be mentioned on November 29, 2019.

The OCPD warned men preying on minors and said that those found culpable will be severely dealt with.

Lobbies have decried alarming cases of sexual abuse against minors.