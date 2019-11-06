By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

The embattled Isiolo Minority leader Ali Dima was on Tuesday barred from accessing county assembly’s precincts as the House resumed from a two-week recess.

Also barred was Sericho MCA Nura Diba.

This is despite a court issuing orders quashing their earlier 28-day-suspension from House sittings by Speaker Hussein Roba.

The ward representatives were treated to rude shock as close to 10 sergeant-at-arms guarded the gate to the assembly while officers in anti-riot gear, who arrived minutes later, kept a keen eye on them.

JOURNALISTS BARRED

Other MCAs including the Majority Leader Izaak Fayo, Idd Hassan Kimathi (Bulapesa) and Abdi Duba of Wabera ward watched as their embattled colleagues tried to find their way in.

Advertisement

Journalists were also barred from accessing the premises.

Last week, the High Court in Nairobi issued orders barring the Isiolo County Assembly from electing a new minority leader following the de-whipping of the Charri Ward MCA by Speaker Roba two weeks ago.

COURT ORDER

The court prevented the assembly from removing the two from their respective positions in the assembly committees, maintaining the status quo until their application is heard and determined.

While addressing journalists outside the assembly in Tuesday, Mr Dima accused the Speaker of using the police to intimidate them instead of respecting the court order.

“We are surprised that the assembly, which should be a House of order, does not respect a court decision. We are not here to cause any commotion and I wonder why all the police officers are here when we are acting on the orders by the court,” said Mr Dima.

COMPROMISED

Mr Diba said it was unfortunate that journalists were barred from accessing the chambers, accusing his colleagues of being compromised.

The embattled MCAs said they will later raise concerns with the security team on why the officers did not help in enforcing the court order.

“We will raise the issue with the court that issued the orders for further directions,” Mr Dima added.

The Speaker and the assembly clerk were last week on Friday served with the court order by a court process server from the Nairobi court.

The MCAs were on October 16 thrown out of the chambers for trading barbs with the Speaker minutes after the House rejected the Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo bill.

FRACAS

Fracas ensued after nominated MCA Ajira Abdi (Jubilee Party) complained that Mr Dima (ODM) occupied the seat illegally as he was not a member of the party as required by law.

Speaker Roba then maintained that Mr Dima did not qualify as a member of the second largest party or coalition of parties but the MCA insisted that it was the prerogative of the party to choose the minority leader.

The MCA accused the Speaker of intimidating him for his strict stand on accountability and for demanding copies of the expenditure reports which should be submitted on a quarterly basis.

The ODM party has already written to the Speaker, in a letter dated October 22, demanding copies of the Hansard for October 16 and 17 when the events took place.