By WAWERU WAIRIMU

Police in Isiolo on Tuesday evening seized bhang valued at Sh270, 000 on the Moyale-Isiolo highway and arrested four suspects among them three foreigners.

The 107 stones of bhang, which was being transported from Ethiopia towards Nairobi, were seized by the police at a roadblock on the highway.

The bhang, wrapped in black polythene bags and two kilograms of suspected gemstones had been hidden in the vehicle’s doors according to Isiolo Sub-County Police Commander Moses Owiti.

THREE WOMEN

Mr Owiti said that the occupants of the vehicle included a Kenyan driver and three Eritrean women their mid-20s.

“Our officers intercepted the vehicle heading to Nairobi from Ethiopia with four occupants among them three women from Eritrea and seized 107 stones of bhang stuck in the (vehicle’s) two doors,” said Mr Owiti.

Mr Owiti said that once the police are through with investigations the four will be taken to court.

DANGEROUS DRUGS

He said the suspects may be charged with trafficking of dangerous drugs, human trafficking and being in the country illegally.

The officer said they had intensified the war on narcotics.