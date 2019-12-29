By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

When Aaron Mutembei, an orphan, scored 365 marks in this year’s KCPE exams, he was anxious to know which secondary school he would join.

But when he got an admission letter from Chogoria Boys High School, rather than it being a moment of joy, he was disturbed.

For Mutembei, who schooled at Upper Hill Primary in Isiolo, joining the Tharaka-Nithi school would cause more suffering than good to his guardian Jane Mukaria.

That was before he was selected alongside 11 others from Isiolo County to benefit from Equity Group Foundation’s “Wings to Fly” programme that supports bright but needy pupils who might not be able to join secondary schools due to financial constraints.

The programme will now cater for his full school fees, fare, shopping and pocket money for the next four years.

“Life was so difficult especially in raising school fees for my primary education. It would have been worse if we decided to fundraise. Since I applied, I have been praying to be picked among those to benefit and surely God has answered my prayer,” said the elated Mutembei.

Advertisement

Fatuma Abdirashid Mohammed who scored 397 marks at Isiolo Hekima Primary, Khalif Rashid Kara and Abdiaziz Guyo who scored 385 marks and 364 marks respectively at Ramadhan Primary, all orphans, also received the scholarship.

“I will work hard so that I perform well in KCSE to secure another scholarship for University to be able to assist my poor family,” said Asha Abdirahman who scored 356 marks at Bulampya primary and who is joining St Catherine Nthagaiya in Embu County. She intends to later pursue an aviation course.

Other beneficiaries include Abdulbasit Mohammed who scored 407 marks and was the best in the county and Eastern region in 2019 KCPE exams, Eurique Kimathi who scored 386 marks at Upper Hill Primary, Ramadhan Omar who scored 363 marks at Macci Primary and Fatuma Mohamed Boru who scored 361 marks at Wako Wario Primary and who is set to join Alliance Girls.

Also in the list was Brendah Kaguri Mugambi and Nicole Karimi who scored 355 marks and 361 marks at Elsa Primary and Divine Kids Academy respectively.

Ms Kaguri has been admitted to Our Lady of Mercy in Laikipia while Karimi will join Chuka Girls in Tharaka-Nithi County.

The 12 from Isiolo are among 1,125 needy students across the entire country who will benefit from the scholarships.

So far, a total of 195 students from Isiolo and 16,168 scholars in Kenya have benefited from the programme.

Speaking during the flagging off ceremony attended by parents, guardians and the students, Equity Bank Isiolo branch manager James Godana told the students to work hard and maintain good grades.

INDISCIPLINE

“You have been selected as the most needy and deserving out of the 89 that had applied. We therefore, expect a lot from you in terms of performance and discipline. This opportunity if well utilised, will open many doors for you all over the world,” said Mr Godana while warning those involved in indiscipline cases including drug abuse that they risk being removed from the programme.

The scholars, he said, will also receive mentorship from personalities in academia, public service and entrepreneurship among others.

“I am appealing to parents to always avail their children to attend the annual mentorship and leadership conferences,” he noted.

Isiolo County Scholarship Selection Board Chair Phineas Kithinji said there were many more needy cases and called on well-wishers, organisations and companies to come to their aid to allow them pursue their studies.

“We picked the most deserving ones owing to the limited slots that were available,” said Mr Kithinji.