By WAWERU WAIRIMU

Members of Parliament from Isiolo County have petitioned Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to investigate the conduct of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers over alleged disappearance of suspected poachers.

Senator Fatuma Dullo, County Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa and Isiolo North MP Abdi Koropu lamented that families whose loved ones disappeared under unclear circumstances some years back were yet to get justice despite the cases being reported to the police.

Ms Jaldesa said any suspected poacher should be arrested and prosecuted as provided for under the law.

“We are not supporting poaching but we want the law to be followed. Cases of our people being killed and their bodies fed to wild animals should not happen,” she said, adding that at least 12 cases of such disappearances had been reported.

Senator Dullo cited a March 21, 2015 incident in which a young man was shot dead and 10 others left nursing gunshot wounds.

“We want the KWS intelligence arm, which perpetrates these atrocities, to be investigated,” said the Senate deputy majority leader.