Residents of Kangutu, on the outskirts of Isiolo town, were Sunday night treated to a rude shock after a 28-year-old man allegedly chopped off his wife’s head with a panga after a domestic feud.

After the incident at around 11pm, the suspect, David Karingori, surrendered himself to Kulamawe Police Post while carrying his two-year-old son.

Neighbours told the Nation that the man had always acted violently on his wife who ran a retail shop and that she had on several occasions fled fearing for her life.

FIGHTS

“We were used to their fights and when we heard the wife scream, we did not think it had gotten this far. It is so hurting that the young boy will grow without motherly love,” said one of the residents.

Isiolo Sub-County Police Commander George Kariuki told the Nation that the suspect was immediately detained while his wife’s body was taken to Isiolo Referral Hospital mortuary.

The police boss said investigations had been launched into the matter to establish what transpired before the brutal attack.

Mr Kariuki added that the suspect will be charged with murder.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

There has been a surge in domestic violence cases within Kulamawe since the start of the nationwide curfew that seeks to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The latest incident comes barely a month after a couple was arrested at Poolman within Kulamawe in connection with the brutal killing of a man in a suspected love triangle.

The lifeless body of the man with chest wounds was discovered by residents around 9pm outside the couple’s house where police also recovered the blood-stained murder weapon.

A week ago, a 24-year-old woman stabbed and injured her female friend who had visited her at Franco in Isiolo.

Police officers enforcing the curfew rushed the victim to hospital by after residents raised the alarm.

The sub-county police boss asked couples and the public to be tolerant of each other and embrace dialogue in solving their differences instead of taking the law into their hands.