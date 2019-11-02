Man pleads guilty to possession of tusks

By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

A man who was found with elephant tusks worth Sh800,000 has pleaded guilty to the offence.

Appearing before Isiolo Principal Magistrate Evanson Ngigi, George Onyango pleaded guilty to being in possession of two elephant tusks weighing 8.11 kilogrammes without a permit.

The 23-year-old was released on Sh500,000 bond awaiting reading of the facts on November 15, when the case will be mentioned.