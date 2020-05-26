By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

Police in Isiolo have arrested a man who reportedly killed and buried a woman near 78 Tank Battalion in Kiwanjani within the outskirts of Isiolo town.

Edward Mwenda Kairemia, 34, who went into hiding after allegedly committing the offence a year ago, was arrested Monday evening in Buuri, Meru County.

Police reports indicate that the suspect was the last person spotted with the Margaret Karambu before she went missing.

The incident was reported at Isiolo Police Station on July 11, 2019.

Isiolo Sub-County Police Commander George Kariuki said the suspect was nabbed in Ngucici at around 7pm and later detained at Isiolo Police Station.

PROBE LAUNCHED

Advertisement

The police boss said investigations had been launched to establish what transpired before the ugly incident.

“We have been trailing him for quite some time and we are happy that we have finally arrested him,” said Mr Kariuki.

Mr Kariuki said the suspect will on Tuesday be charged with murder.

Meanwhile, residents have hailed the security team following the arrest and demanded justice for the murdered woman’s family.

“We laud police for the good work and now want to see justice being served to the aggrieved family,” said a resident who sought anonymity.

The suspect is linked to several other related cases of weird killings which police are also investigating, the Nation has learnt.