By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

An Isiolo court has released on a Sh500,000 bond a man who was arrested while transporting bhang estimated to be worth Sh1.5 million.

The man was transporting the contraband drug in a car over the weekend and was heading to Nairobi.

Mamo Tege was arrested in Isiolo town by officers acting on a tip off from the public shortly after he had picked the consignment from another vehicle that had arrived from Moyale on Friday.

The bhang, wrapped in polythene bags, was hidden under one of the back seats and under the vehicle’s bonnet. More bhang was found tucked in the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado’s spare tyre.

FAKE STICKER

The high end vehicle had a fake medical personnel sticker which was reportedly meant to allow the driver easily pass through the heavily manned roads.

Advertisement

The two letters the driver presented to the police differed in appearance and in serial numbers.

Appearing before Isiolo Principal Magistrate Evanson Ngigi on Monday, the suspect pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges.

The prosecution opposed his release on cash bail, arguing that due to the nature of the offence, the accused could abscond court sessions.

Lawyer Denis Mang’are pleaded with the magistrate to grant Mr Mamo bond with three sureties for assurance that he would not fail to turn up in court.

BOND

“I appeal to the court to consider the value of the narcotics and the fact that this offence has become so prevalent in the county and along Isiolo-Moyale highway.

There are high chances that if released on lenient terms, the accused person may fail to appear in court whenever required,” Lawyer Mang’are said while making the application.

While seeking reasonable bail terms for his client, lawyer Kiogora Mugambi said with the current Covid-19 restriction measures, it would be challenging for the accused to raise the sureties as the land registries and NTSA offices where he could get approval for motor vehicle log books are closed.