By VIVIAN JEBET

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has directed regional and Isiolo County security teams to speed up ingoing investigations and arrest individuals linked to inciting inter-communal conflicts.

Speaking while on a security tour of Isiolo and Meru counties Thursday, the CS said it is clear that skirmishes experienced in Isiolo County were as a result of incitement by leaders.

“There are elements of political incitement leading to inter-tribal animosity which are common in the region. No one is above the law,” said Dr Matiang’i.

ACTION ON SUSPECTS

He said that action will be taken against suspected inciters without regard to their positions in society.

He said after the investigations by the police, the suspects should be charged in court.

During the tour, the CS who accompanied by Eastern Regional Commissioner Isiah Nakoru, Eastern Police Commander Eunice Kihiko and County Commissioner John Ondego.

Dr Matiang’i said investigations on leaders who earlier made inflammatory statements alleging that a group of pastoralists should vacate a particular area since it “rightfully” belongs to their community are at an advanced stage.

RIGHTS

“It is shameful that some leaders can make such utterances. Any single Kenyan has a right to live anywhere they chose. Our responsibility is to provide security to ensure that citizens live and conduct their business in a safe environment. No more such statements will be tolerated,” added the CS.

Cases of cattle theft, human trafficking, boundary disputes and inter-communal conflicts are common issues causing insecurity in the county, he said.

He added that the government will deploy additional resources to ensure roads prone to banditry in Isiolo are safe for citizens to conduct their business.

IMPROMPTU VISIT

The CS made an impromptu visit to the county offices of registration of births and deaths and Isiolo Police Station.

He said there is need to rehabilitate the station and pledged to consult with the National Police Service on the same.

“Isiolo Police Station is a critical facility given its location and challenges we face as a country and especially movement of populations that sometimes pose a challenge to our security,” he added.