By WAWERU WAIRIMU

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has said that he is in talks with some politicians in a bid to establish a strong and winning coalition in the 2022 elections when he will be vying for presidency.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Thursday said that the coalition, comprising of like-minded leaders with the interest of Kenyans at heart, will, when the right time comes, tour the country uniting, and transforming lives of Kenyans.

WORK FOR KENYANS

“We have in the meantime decided to work for our people but we will, when time is right, tour the country asking Kenyans to rally behind our coalition, not polarising them,” said Dr Mutua.

He spoke in Isiolo during the launch of a health programme at the Isiolo Referral Hospital.

The programme is a partnership between the county government and an NGO, Living Goods Limited.

While faulting leaders for early 2022 campaigns, Dr Mutua said they should instead shift the energy to developing the country and delivering promises to the electorate.

ECONOMIC GROWTH

“I am not consumed by desperate campaigns and politicisation that is slowing down our economic growth and I urge my colleagues, who also have ambitions, to first concentrate on developing the country and not spend their energies in endless campaigns and stealing of government resources that some are engaged in,” he said.

The governor said Kenya has been robbed of its resources by politicians who have concentrated on acquisition of power, tribal and divisive politics and early campaigns.

QUEST FOR POWER

“Kenya is not a poor economy because we lack resources. We are poor because majority of our leaders have concentrated on acquisition of power and they [practice] politics of tribalism.

“If as a people we concentrate on development, creating jobs, on the economy, on available and quality healthcare, then that is what we will get,” he said.

Politics played out during the event that was skipped by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo and Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa.

The health programme has been the source of disagreement between Ms Dullo and Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti.