By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

A new swarm of desert locusts was on Saturday night spotted at Kulamawe in Isiolo County, spreading fear and panic among residents. This brings the total number of swarms the county is currently battling to three.

Isiolo Agriculture Chief Officer Salad Tutana said the swarm crossed over from neighbouring Garissa County.

Desert locusts have since the first invasion on December 28 continued to wreak havoc in Isiolo, Samburu, Wajir, Marsabit, Garissa, Turkana, Baringo, Kitui, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi and Machakos counties, threatening food security of both humans and livestock.

KAJIADO

Kajiado is battling two fresh invasions spotted at Malilima and Matapato areas while in Samburu, where close to 20,000 households have been affected, 12 swarms continue to ravage vegetation posing huge threat to residents who mostly rely on pastoralism.

The Nation has learnt that the government has shifted focus from dealing with the adult locusts, reported to have started copulating, and is now aiming at destroying hatchlings.

Advertisement

Ministry of Agriculture officials have already met Agriculture Executives from the affected counties in efforts to strengthen ground operations ahead of expected hatching.

“Locusts in some of the counties including Marsabit have started copulating and during this time, their effects on vegetation will be negligible,” an officer who sought anonymity told the Nation.

THARAKA NITHI

In Tharaka constituency, Tharaka Nithi County, residents are worried about a potential famine after locusts decimated crops and pasture the last two weeks.

The insects had been hopping from one village to another in Tharaka North Sub County but by Saturday, they had spread to almost the entire constituency with the new areas including Turima division.

They have already destroyed hundreds of hectares of crops including millet, sorghum, green grams, maize among others as farmers urge government intervention.

Tharaka-Nithi County leaders led by Senator Kithure Kindiki and Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara are now appealing to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya to provide aircraft for aerial spraying as well as compensate farmers who have lost everything.

Speaking during a tour of the invaded farms in Tharaka North yesterday, Prof Kindiki said there was need for government to be more serious in handling the issue or else the affected regions face famine.

“Both people and livestock have been left with nothing to feed on in Tharaka constituency and many other parts of the country,” said Prof Kindiki.

Mr Murugara two weeks ago said the insects had been sprayed twice but the chemical ran out of stock and had to be procured in Japan.

He however said he had been informed that the chemical had been delivered and asked CS Munya to dispatch the aircrafts without delay.