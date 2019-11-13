By WAWERU WAIRIMU

A Nigerian national and a Kenyan woman have been charged with engaging in evangelism without a permit.

Mr Joseph Ifeanyichukwu Ezeking, 39, and Alice Kawira, 35, are said to have on diverse dates between January and September this year preached without work permit in Embu and Meru counties.

Ms Kawira was charged with harbouring the foreigner at her place while knowing that he was illegally engaging in the evangelism.

Appearing before Isiolo Principal Magistrate Evanson Ngigi on Wednesday, the duo was also charged with obstructing police officers from arresting them in Meru County.