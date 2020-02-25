Parents urged to stop circumcising their girls
Tuesday February 25 2020
Isiolo County culture chief officer Mustafa Kuntulo has urged parents to stop circumcising their daughters.
Blaming the backward practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) for teenage pregnancies, early marriage and a high school dropout rates among girls, Mr Kuntulo said parents should ensure that their children attained the highest level of education to secure their future.
“We should embrace the cultural values that are beneficial and those that promote cohesion,” Mr Mustafa said.