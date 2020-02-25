alexa Parents urged to stop circumcising their girls - Daily Nation
Parents urged to stop circumcising their girls

Tuesday February 25 2020

Mustafa Kuntulo

Isiolo County chief officer in charge of Culture Mustafa Kuntulo addresses a crowd during a meeting in Isiolo town on February 25, 2020. He asked parents to stop subjecting their girls to female genital mutilation. PHOTO | WAWERU WAIRIMU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

WAWERU WAIRIMU
By WAWERU WAIRIMU
Isiolo County culture chief officer Mustafa Kuntulo has urged parents to stop circumcising their daughters.

Blaming the backward practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) for teenage pregnancies, early marriage and a high school dropout rates among girls, Mr Kuntulo said parents should ensure that their children attained the highest level of education to secure their future.

“We should embrace the cultural values that are beneficial and those that promote cohesion,” Mr Mustafa said.