Parents have started withdrawing their children from some schools in Isiolo after rumours went round that a Meru trader who went berserk, baying for blood and killing a man had been spotted near one of the institutions.

One person was killed and several others were injured on Monday evening when the businessman went berserk and drove his car into a crowd at Muriri market in Tigania East, forcing groups of people at the market to scamper for safety.

He then stabbed and killed one person and injured at least 10 others.

The man, identified as Kileru Munjuri, is said to have later fled on a motorbike towards the Muriri-Isiolo road as police pursued him.

PANIC

Horrified parents Tuesday thronged Mwangaza Primary School in the outskirts of Isiolo town to pick their children before the County Director of Education Koriyow Hassan arrived and ordered that Grade Four to Class Eight pupils remain in the school.

Only Grade One, Two and Three pupils were allowed to leave but some parents managed to sneak out with their children as the school head addressed the learners at the parade ground.

It is reported that a local security team had earlier ransacked a house belonging to the killer’s kin where he is believed to have spent the night.

KILLER ON THE LOOSE

“We have rushed here after receiving reports that the man had been spotted near the school and we fear that he may attack our children,” said Mr Richman Mutwiri.

He called for deployment of police officers at the school to beef up security for teachers and the learners.