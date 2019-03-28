Normalcy is slowly returning to Modogashe near the disputed Isiolo-Garissa border following weekend skirmishes that led to deaths and destruction of property.

Three people died while three others were injured in a series of attacks pitting two pastoralist communities from Isiolo and Garissa counties.

Garbatulla Deputy County Commissioner Victor Kamonde said normalcy is returning to Modogashe, a small town that has been tense since Sunday when assailants torched several business premises.

Most traders in Modogashe, he said, have reopened their businesses.

PEACE MEETING

He revealed that the government is currently planning to convene an inter-county peace meeting to restore harmony and encourage locals from the two communities to coexist peacefully.

Disagreements on resource sharing and disregard for established communal control in the use of water and pasture compounded by boundary disputes are the main causes of the conflict.

BOOST SECURITY

"We have deployed more police officers to boost security and we are planning to hold several meetings between elders from Garbatulla and Lagdera sub-counties in Isiolo and Garissa counties respectively," said Mr Kamonde.

Following the skirmishes, Eastern Regional Commissioner Isiah Nakoru and Isiolo County Commissioner John Ondego together with Isiolo leaders led by Governor Mohamed Kuti separately visited Modogashe to calm the residents.

During the meetings, Isiolo leaders and government officials asked locals to shun inter-communal conflicts and embrace peace.