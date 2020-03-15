By WAWERU WAIRIMU

Police in Isiolo County, in collaboration with the public, have recovered 38 cows which had been stolen from a herder in Naperere, Laikipia County.

It is suspected that the animals had been stolen by bandits from Samburu County.

The attackers, who were armed with guns, ambushed Mr Lemerei Leisakong as he was grazing the cows in Oloiborsoit and drove them off towards Loturo in Oldonyiro, Isiolo County.

And in a coordinated approach, Oldonyiro residents joined a multi-agency security team in tracking down the bandits who had hidden the cows near Ndugu Zangu Primary School.

FIRE EXCHANGE

Police officers engaged the suspected bandits in fierce gun fight, forcing them to flee, leaving the animals behind.

“Our officers, assisted by the members of the public, recovered the cows at Ndugu Zangu Primary School after a fierce fire exchange but there were no casualties,” said Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi.

The recovery came hours after 21 goats stolen in Waso centre in Laikipia North were recovered in Naamasa.

The administrator said it was very encouraging to see Oldonyiro residents join hands with the police and their Laikipia neighbours to recover the stolen livestock.

ILLEGAL GUNS

While blaming attacks at the border of the two counties on the proliferation of firearms, Mr Shambi ordered residents in possession of illegal guns to surrender them to the police or risk forced disarmament.

He said his officers are on high alert and will arrest young men suspected to be perpetrating the attacks especially after being initiation into manhood.