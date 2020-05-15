More bhang was found tucked in the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado's spare tyre.

The bhang, wrapped in polythene bags, was hidden below one of the back seats and vehicle's bonnet.

By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

Police in Isiolo County have seized bhang worth Sh1.5 million being transported to Nairobi in a personal vehicle.

The officers, acting on a tip-off from members of the public, ambushed the driver of the high end vehicle shortly after he had picked the consignment from another vehicle that arrived from Moyale.

The bhang, wrapped in polythene bags, was hidden below one of the back seats and vehicle's bonnet. More bhang was found tucked in the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado's spare tyre.

Isiolo County Police Commander Joseph Kigen told journalists that the vehicle had a fake 'medical personnel' sticker, which was meant to allow the driver easily pass through the heavily manned roadblocks.

The two letters that the driver presented to the police differed on appearance and the serial numbers.

“We arrested the male driver shortly after he had picked the consignment from another vehicle and was about to head towards Nairobi,” said Mr Kigen.

Advertisement

The police boss said it was unfortunate that rogue individuals were taking advantage of the curfew, under the guise of essential service providers, to traffic narcotics.

“It seems this is a business that has been going on and I want to warn all those involved that their days are numbered,” he said.

Intelligence reports show that the drug trafficking business involves the use of two vehicles, one which ferries the narcotics from Moyale to Isiolo town, while another picks the consignment and delivers it in Nairobi.

County Commissioner Herman Shambi said the security officers manning road blocks will be more vigilant and that all vehicles, including those used by essential service providers, will be subjected to thorough searches.

“It is bad that some people are abusing the government regulations and our officers are on high alert to arrest those in the illegal business,” he said adding that they were pursuing other people believed to be part of the cartel.

“We have names of those involved and we will soon catch up with them,” the administrator warned.