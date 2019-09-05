Policy deny seizing Isiolo family goats

Igembe North police boss Apollo Busolo said he was not aware of the incident but promised to investigate.

By WAWERU WAIRIMU

Police have denied seized over 100 goats belonging to a family in Isiolo County.

The family on Thursday called for justice claiming that officers drawn from the General Service Unit (GSU) Kinisa camp in Igembe North physically assaulted them and drove away their animals.

The officer were on a mission to recover 25 goats that were stolen from Meru County.

SENSELESS BEATING

Those who said were assaulted include Mr Guyo Jaldesa, his wife and three herders who were grazing the animals at the Balicha area.

Local leaders led by the Isiolo Majority Leader Isaack Fayo condemned the operation terming it a plan by the officers to punish the entire community for sins committed by one individual

"Police officers using force to resolve such conflicts is not the best way as the communities have through the help of elders been recovering stolen livestock without anyone getting injured," said Mr Fayo.

He assed that police should protect locals and not beat them for no reason.

Igembe North police boss Apollo Busolo said he was not aware of the incident but promised to investigate.

“We are investigating to establish whether the claims are true or not and we will have a clear report later,” said Mr Busolo.

Contrasting details have emerged as the five are reported to have been detained at Kinna police post but Garbatulla police boss Alloys Orioki said none of them had been booked at the station.

But an officer who spoke to the Nation on condition of anonymity, as he is not allowed to speak to the press, said the five were later taken to Mutuati Police Station.

But Mr Busolo refuted the claims.