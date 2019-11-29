By WAWERU WAIRIMU

Police in Isiolo have been allowed to continue holding for 10 days three Ethiopians arrested along Isiolo-Moyale Highway for being unlawfully present in Kenya.

Isiolo Chief Magistrate Samuel Mungai on Friday also allowed detectives to detain four Kenyans arrested together with the foreigners while travelling in a Toyota Voxy vehicle on November 28.

In his application, Fredrick Ouma attached at Anti-Terrorism Police Unit, said the seven are suspected to be facilitators to human trafficking syndicates that are rampant on the highway.

The Ethiopian nationals: Bishar Kalil Abdi, Najaha Mohamed Hasan and Faiza Said Hasan’s mission in Kenya remained unclear.

Police will during the time verify authenticity of Mr Bishar and Ms Najaha’s Refugee Identity cards and Kenyan IDs belonging to Galcha Ahmed Mohamed, Jimale Mahad Ali, Michael Dasalai Gabriel and Mohamed Mansur Gaid.

The investigating officer told the court that mobile phones and a laptop seized from the suspects will be subjected to lab analysis for call data report.

AUTHENTICITY

“The documents, which we suspect are fake, need to be thoroughly scrutinized and verified with the issuing authorities,” said Mr Ouma while opposing their release citing they could interfere with investigations.

The detectives will also establish the owner of the vehicle the seven were traveling in and which was being driven by Mr Ahmed who had a Kenyan driving license also suspected to be fake.

Mr Ouma decried rising cases of foreigners using fake documents to access the country noting that members of terror groups could in similar fashion sneak into the country to commit felony.

Intelligence reports show that the mode of operation by the suspects was being used by terrorist groups to access the country with intent to commit serious offences.

The Magistrate directed that the seven be detained at Isiolo Police station until December 11 when the case will be mentioned.

The foreigners are likely to be charged with illegal stay while the four Kenyans face human trafficking charges.

Three foreigners were two weeks ago jailed for six months for being in the country illegally and in possession of fake passports. The trio were arrested at Wamba area, Samburu aboard a bus heading towards Nairobi.

More than 200 foreigners have been arrested along the Isiolo-Moyale Highway and arraigned for being in the country illegally for the past four months.