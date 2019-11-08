By WAWERU WAIRIMU

A primary school teacher has been interdicted on allegation of defiling a 14-year-old pupil.

The incident reportedly happened at Waso Primary School last week after other KCPE candidates had left for their homes shortly after completing their exams.

Isiolo Teachers Service Commission director Alex Cheruiyot, while confirming the incident, said the teacher only identified as Kinoti had been temporarily suspended as investigations into the matter continue.

“We have already served him (teacher) with an interdiction letter,” Mr Cheruiyot told the Nation on phone.

The victim’s family earlier this week blamed police for releasing the suspect after he was arrested on Friday.

“We are wondering why the suspect was released the same day he was arrested and worry that we may not get justice,” the girl’s mother said.

And while police have maintained that investigations were underway, the family has lamented delay in taking legal action against the teacher.

Isiolo Sub-County Police Commander Moses Owiti told journalists at his office that investigations had been launched into the matter but declined to disclose the progress.

An officer privy to investigations told the Nation that detectives had already sent samples from the suspect and the victim for DNA sampling in Nairobi.

“The results will be out coming week and the sleuths want to use them as evidence while presenting him in court,” the officer said.

Earlier examination on the minor conducted at Isiolo Referral Hospital revealed confirmed she was defiled.

Isiolo Parents Association Chair Ismael Galma recently decried increasing defilement cases that go unreported due to collusion between parents of the victims and perpetrators.