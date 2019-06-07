By WAWERU WAIRIMU

Three Eritreans arrested in Isiolo County on Tuesday will be taken to Nairobi for a refugee agency to determine if they qualify for asylum.

A court issued the order on Friday following the arrest of the three at Serolipi along the Moyale-Isiolo highway.

The Eritreans - three women in their mid-20s - were charged with being in the country without valid documents.

GUILTY

The foreigners pleaded guilty before Chief Magistrate Samuel Mungai, telling the court they were on their way to Uganda where their parents live.

Magistrate Mungai ordered that they be remanded at Isiolo Police Station as arrangements for their trip to Nairobi are made.

“I direct that the three be escorted to refugee offices in Nairobi to determine whether they qualify to be refugees in Kenya," he said.

BHANG

Mr Mohammud Mohamed Adan, who was arrested for ferrying the women, was also arraigned but police sought 10 days to conclude investigations.

Police officers manning a roadblock on the highway made the arrests and in the process seized 107 stones of bhang, wrapped in black polythene bags, with an estimated value of Sh270,000.

They also confiscated two kilograms of suspected gemstones but have not yet established its market value.

Investigating officer Fredrick Ouma further told the court that Mr Adan was found with mobile phones, which were sent to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit experts for analysis.

CALL RECORDS

The officer also told the court that they needed to analyse call data records to establish if the suspect had connections to a terror group.

The magistrate directed that Mr Mohamed be held at the same police station to allow police to finish the probe and prefer charges.