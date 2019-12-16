By WAWERU WAIRIMU

Three people, among them a driver, were injured after a truck they were travelling in overturned at Subuiga junction along the Isiolo-Meru road on Sunday night.

The incident disrupted operations on the road for about an hour.

Travellers were forced to wait until officers from Subuiga Police Station visited the scene and helped remove the truck's container which had blocked the road.

TYRE BURST

Buuri Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Asugo told the Nation that the vehicle, which was heading towards Nanyuki from Isiolo, overturned after a tyre burst.

"The three suffered slight injuries and were rushed to Kiirua Mission Hospital for treatment," said Mr Asugo.

The police boss asked motorists to avoid speeding on the road that has been rendered slippery by the ongoing rains.