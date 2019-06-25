By WAWERU WAIRIMU

Police in Isiolo on Monday night arrested a man and a woman found with five kilos of bhang wrapped in polythene bags and money amounting to Sh534,340 at Kambi ya Juu within the outskirts of Isiolo town.

Acting on a tip off from members of the public, officers raided a rented house where they found a man and a woman believed to be distributors of the illegal drug in Isiolo town as they counted the money.

The officers also impounded 239 rolls of bhang, 5,850 wrappers used in rolling the bhang, two digital weighing machines and 900 pieces of black polythene bags.

BHANG PROCEEDS

Isiolo County Police Commander Joseph Kigen said they were yet to establish the street value of the impounded bhang, adding that the money is believed to be proceeds from the drug business.

“Our officers nabbed the duo in possession of the drug and as they counted the money in a rented house,” said Mr Kigen.

Sale and smoking of bhang has been on the rise in Isiolo town with several suspected dealers being arrested and prosecuted.

The police boss said they have intensified the war on narcotics and warned drug dealers that their days are numbered.

CRIME

Mr Kigen blamed drug addiction among the youth for the increased crime in the county.

“We will not allow people to destroy the future of our youth and we are committed to ensuring that there are no drugs in Isiolo County,” he said.

Deputy County Commissioner Julius Maiyo asked parents to monitor their children so that they do not indulge in drug and alcohol abuse.

He said most of the narcotics are getting their way into the country from as far as Ethiopia.

“We will continue working together to ensure that we have a society free of drugs,” said Mr Maiyo, adding that drugs are key contributor to the rampant cases of suicides and murders among the youth in the country.