By WAWERU WAIRIMU

Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa has broken her silence on differences with her father over the legal notice establishing the county as an adjudication area.

The legislator, who found herself pitted against her father – Dida Jaldesa – over their conflicting stands on the August notice, together with four other MPs from the county, wants the notice revoked and done afresh in line with the Community Land Act.

Her father, who chairs the county’s boundary and dispute resolution committee, has been leading various sensitisation meetings organised by Governor Mohamed Kuti’s administration which wants adjudication to be done only in townships and settled areas.

CURSE

On social media, a section of residents have on a number of occasions criticised the lawmaker, saying she risks attracting a curse for opposing her father.

While the adjudication debate continues to widen the rift between the five Isiolo MPs and Governor Kuti, Ms Jaldesa’s row with her father has played out in public several times and seems to be taking a different angle.

In November 2019, Ms Jaldesa demanded the constitution of a new boundary committee, arguing that her father’s 18-member team lacks fair representation from all the 10 wards.

Governor Kuti later promised that amendments will be made before its gazettement.

SERVICE TO RESIDENTS

During her thanksgiving party in Game, Burat ward, Ms Jaldesa said family ties will not affect her service to residents who overwhelmingly voted for her.

The Woman Rep said that the electorate, whom she serves, is “her parents” and that she will do anything within her powers to ensure that their rights are safeguarded.

“If disagreeing with my father will bring me a curse, I do not mind it,” she said.