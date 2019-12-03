In August, the woman's son was shot in the hand while defending his mother against unknown attackers.

By WAWERU WAIRIMU

A woman is nursing gunshot wounds at Isiolo County Referral Hospital after she was shot by armed robbers on Monday night at Soko Mjinga in the outskirts of the town.

Reports indicate that the attackers, one with a gun and the other with a club, ambushed Makena Kaluma and her son, Timothy Ntongai, inside their house minutes after closing their grocery shop at around 9pm.

They pulled them out of the shop and started beating them before the woman was shot on the thigh.

Traders in the area, however, said cases of insecurity had declined saying Monday’s incident was an isolated one.

“When the commotion started we hid but could see one of the thugs who was wearing a trouser resembling that of a police officer while the other had a rungu. We were very terrified when we had the gunshot and thought the woman was dead, we are glad she survived,” said a trader.

Confirming the incident, Waso area chief James Chuchu said investigations had been launched into the incident.

But what seems to be worrying authorities is that, this was the second time the woman is being targeted.

The family has appealed to police to thoroughly investigate the matter and establish why the woman was being targeted.