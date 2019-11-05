Police were also ordered to ensure that the suspect is provided with medical care and if need be taken to Isiolo Referral Hospital for treatment.

By WAWERU WAIRIMU

A court in Isiolo has allowed police to detain a man who was arrested over suspected links with Somalia-based terror group Al-Shabaab.

Faud Omar Maalim, was seized by detectives on Sunday at Makutano area in Meru town following a tip-off from members of the public that he was a suspected returnee from Somalia.

Police suspect that the man was a new recruit and could have returned to mobilise other youths in joining the terrorist group.

PROBE

On Tuesday, the detectives sought more time to interrogate the suspect and forward his mobile phone analysts to establish whether he had links to any terrorist group.

“We are seeking 10 days to finalise investigations and ascertain whether the suspect is a member of any terror group,” said Fredrick Ouma, the investigating officer.

The officer, while opposing a release on bail or bond, further noted that investigations will cover Nairobi, Garissa and Mandera counties.

“The suspect is likely to interfere with investigations if released on bail or bond. His presence during investigation will help in establishing links, associates and in recovering more exhibits,” read part of the officer’s affidavit sworn in court.

When he appeared before Isiolo Principal Magistrate Evanson Ngigi, the suspect, who operates a car wash in Meru town, said he only worked in Qatar for two years.

“I worked as a security man in Qatar for two years and have never joined any terror group,” Mr Omar said in court while seeking that the days sought by detectives be reduced as was asthmatic.

The magistrate, while acknowledging that police needed more time for comprehensive investigations for the sake of national security, directed that police conclude probe in five days.

Police were also ordered to ensure that the suspect is provided with medical care and if need be taken to Isiolo Referral Hospital for treatment.