WAWERU WAIRIMU

A man has been charged before an Isiolo court for insulting and threatening to kill his parents at Kulamawe village, in the outskirts of Isiolo town.

Chief Magistrate Samuel Mungai heard that Mr Diris Kaimenyi used vulgar language on George Baya and Mary Baya and threatened to kill both of them if they failed to leave their home.

He committed the offence on August 1, this year.

He is said to have called his parents prostitutes among other explicit names, distracting peace at the home.

Appearing in court, the accused pleaded not guilty. He was released on a cash bail of Sh10, 000.

The case will be mentioned on December 10 and heard on February 17.